Eight Malaysian companies secure investments worth RM197m at Expo 2020 Dubai

The sign of Dubai Expo 2020 is seen at the entrance of the site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 16, 2021. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Feb 21 — Eight Malaysian companies today inked over US$47 million (RM197 million) worth of investments with United Arab Emirates (UAE) based enterprises during the Sustainable Agriculture Week in Expo 2020 Dubai in a bid to spur sustainable agriculture between the two nations.

Dubbed the highlight of the week that kicked off today until Friday, the partnerships would help Malaysia to promote and expand its potential in sustainable agriculture by establishing strong engagements and strategies with the UAE as well as other global players.

According to the implementation agency of Sustainable Agriculture Week, Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation, a total of five memorandums of understanding (MoUs), two memorandums of agreement (MoAs) and one sales contract were signed today.

Among the signatories of the five MoUs were the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) and International Centre of Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA); Agarwood Synergy Holdings Sdn Bhd and Tea & Coffee Museum LLC; MSD Innovation Sdn Bhd and Sweet Corn General Trading LLC; Tamara Nanoetech (M) Sdn Bhd and Hydromak; as well as Global Agro Asia Sdn Bhd with Standard & Origin Pvt Ltd from the Maldives.

Two MoAs signed were between As Syura Trading & Recourses Bhd and Finefield Trading LLC from Egypt as well DRS Trading Sdn Bhd and Ali Ghalomi Vegetables and Fruits LLC.

Meanwhile, the sales contract was signed between Free the Seed and Bio4Pack Gmbh from Germany.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Malaysian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Datuk Mohd Tarid Sufian.

During the much-awaited event, Malaysian companies also launched and showcased some of their much sought-after agricultural products and services as well as used the platform to break into the regional market using the UAE as a gateway.

The Sustainable Agriculture Week is one of the 26 weekly trade and business programmes hosted by Malaysia Pavilion.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia is the lead ministry for Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as the implementing agency. — Bernama