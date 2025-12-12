KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) is set to embark on Malaysia’s first utility-scale wind turbine project believed to be in the northern district of Kudat.

SEC group chief executive officer Datuk Ir Adzmir Abd Rahman said the project will be carried out soon and will be the first of its kind after several pilot projects.

“For the past several years, you have provided coverage of SEC’s major projects, such as the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Project, which will form a key foundation in strengthening Sabah’s renewable energy landscape.

“Soon, we will also begin another historic milestone — Malaysia’s first wind turbine project, which will be implemented in northern Sabah,” he said at SEC’s Media Appreciation Night here on Thursday.

Adzmir said the project would be a defining shift towards renewable energy but also to stabilise Sabah’s energy future.

SEC has previously announced it was running a feasibility study on Kudat as a promising site for Malaysia’s pioneering large-scale wind turbine project, with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The study was to gather comprehensive wind speed data, and the advancements in wind energy technology and innovations in harnessing low wind speeds.

Sabah's energy generation currently relies on a mix of traditional sources — gas, diesel — with about 8 per cent of growing renewables like solar, hydro and biomass.

Under the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan (SE-RAMP 2040), it is aiming for 40 per cent renewable energy by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2050, addressing demand with fast-tracked gas plants and solar farms, boosting generation capacity, and aiming for greater energy independence.