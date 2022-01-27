Malaysia’s crafts industry needs more support from private sector, says minister

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks at the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 Roadshow in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, April 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

SERI KEMBANGAN, Jan 27 — Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today called on the private sector and corporate houses to support the development of the local crafts industry.

She said the long-term development of the industry and the communities involved needed stronger support from the private sector.

“There have been few and far between as far as sponsorships for theatre and musical festivals is concerned, but sponsorships for the development of crafts have been difficult to get.

“Therefore, I am indeed very glad that Bonia Corporation Sdn Bhd has decided to work with Yayasan Budi Penyayang (Penyayang) to present the prestigious Piala Seri Endon Batik Design Competition this year,” she told a press conference after witnessing the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the two parties here today.

Through the agreement, Bonia came as the official presenter for the 17th edition of the competition organised by Penyayang, after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Nancy, the arts and culture sector was the first marginalised group to be badly affected by the pandemic and that the partnership could not have come at a better time.

“I am glad that Malaysian culture and heritage is striking a chord with the private sector and corporate houses,” she added.

According to Penyayang, the competition invites all aspiring batik designers and producers to participate to generate new talents and work towards the growth of Malaysian batik in the category of fashion, soft furnishing, and handicrafts.

“The competition will be judged by a team of experts in the field of batik starting from round one to the grand finals which will be held on September 4 this year,” it said. — Bernama