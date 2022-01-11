Tokyo stocks open lower on US monetary tightening fears

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34 per cent, or 97.76 points, to 28,380.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.05 per cent, or 1.09 points, to 1,994.59. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 11 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after Wall Street shares ended mostly down on worries over shifting US monetary policy to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34 per cent, or 97.76 points, to 28,380.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.05 per cent, or 1.09 points, to 1,994.59.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with falls after the US Dow lost ground,” senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

“A better-than-expected US jobless rate prompted fears that the Federal Reserve may accelerate the normalisation of its monetary policy,” he added.

The dollar fetched ¥115.23 (RM4.19) in early Asian trade, against ¥115.20 in New York late yesterday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.41 per cent at ¥2,298, Sony Group was off 0.65 per cent at ¥14,445 and Fujitsu was 1.63 per cent lower at ¥18,455.

Nippon Paint nosedived 11.88 per cent to ¥1,105 after it said it will offer US$1.8 billion in overseas share sales. ― AFP