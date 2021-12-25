Allianz Malaysia wins The Edge Billion Ringgit Club award for highest growth in profit

File photo of the logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich February 26, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Allianz Malaysia Bhd (Allianz Malaysia) has bagged The Edge Billion Ringgit Club (BRC) Financial Services award for the highest growth in profit after tax over three years at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club & Corporate Awards 2021.

In a statement today, Allianz Malaysia said the award was its third BRC award, having previously won Best Corporate Responsibility (CR) Initiative awards for companies in 2014 and 2017.

Allianz Malaysia chief executive officer Zakri Khir said the award belongs to the company’s team of capable and self-motivated employees and strong agency force.

“It is their tireless effort over the years that has seen the company remain resilient and been able to reap such positive outcomes,” he said.

The Edge BRC membership list features Bursa Malaysia-listed companies with at least RM1 billion market capitalisation (as at March 31 of each year), and the results are audited by Deloitte Malaysia. — Bernama