Ambank offers moratorium of up to six months for customers affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Ambank Group’s customers who are affected by the floods are offered a moratorium of up to six months for all loans and financing facilities including credit card facilities, with no late or penalty charges imposed during the moratorium period.

Additionally, customers who seek replacement of passbooks, cheque books, fixed deposit certificates, ATM, Credit and Debit cards will be waived of all incidental and replacement charges, group chief executive officer of Ambank Group Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said in a statement today.

“This is indeed a challenging time for our fellow Malaysians. The bank is committed to providing flood assistance to all our affected customers through our Flood Relief Programme. Our thoughts and prayers here at AmBank Group go out to those affected by the floods,” he said.

AmBank customers who have experienced difficulties and disruptions as a direct result of the floods can contact the nearest branch or AmBank’s 24-hour Contact Centre at 03-2178 8888.

In addition to assisting its customers, the bank through Kelab AmBank Group, will be providing financial assistance to its staff who are impacted by the floods in order to alleviate the hardship faced by them during this challenging and harrowing times.

Meanwhile in a separate statement, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) said flood-affected customers with financing facilities can apply for financial relief of up to six months on their monthly commitment, subject to terms and conditions.

“In addition, BIMB also offers free replacement for damaged or lost ATM and debit cards and cheque books due to the floods.

“Applications for financial relief under this programme can be made at the nearest operating BIMB branches. Customers needing assistance are advised to reach out and indicate their preferred assistance option,” it said. — Bernama