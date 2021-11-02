Maersk lifts profits on global supply chain crunch

The ship Anna Maersk unloads a container after arriving at Roberts Bank port carrying 69 containers of mostly paper and plastic waste returned by the Philippines in Vancouver June 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 — Danish shipping giant, AP Moeller-Maersk, said today that profits were up sixfold in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic and global supply chain problems caused container prices to soar.

“Maersk delivered record earnings” in the third quarter, chief executive Soren Skou said.

“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the US and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity and expand our offerings to keep cargo moving for our customers.”

Maersk said that its bottom-line net profit amounted to US$5.438 billion (RM22.5 billion) in the period from July to September, compared with US$947 million a year earlier.

Underlying, or operating, profit increased nearly fivefold to US$5.859 billion and revenues jumped by 67 per cent to US$16.612 billion.

“Results in Q3 were driven by high freight rates in an exceptional market situation,” the group said.

Looking ahead, Maersk said it is sticking to its full year forecast for operating profit of 18-19 billion dollars.

However, the ocean shipping division “is now expected to grow below” projected global container demand of between seven and nine per cent this year, “subject to high uncertainties related to the current congestion and network disruption,” Maersk said.

“The current trading conditions are still subject to a higher-than-normal uncertainty due to the temporary nature of current demand patterns, disruptions in the supply chains,” it cautioned. — AFP