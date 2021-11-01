Bursa Malaysia broadly lower at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon today as selling pressure continued across the board, weighed down by the Cukai Makmur sentiment after the tabling of Budget 2022 on Friday.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 33.46 points to 1,528.85 from Friday’s close of 1,562.31. It opened 16.32 points lower at 1,545.87.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 992 to 156, while 290 counters were unchanged, 836 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.53 billion units worth RM2.15 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed six sen to RM7.99, Public Bank fell 14 sen to RM4.03, Petronas Chemicals dropped 37 sen to RM8.32, IHH Healthcare slipped nine sen at RM6.45, and Tenaga eased five sen at RM9.61.

Of the actives, AirAsia X reduced two sen to 7.5 sen, MMAG and KNM eased half-a-sen each to 10 sen and 20 sen respectively, Hextar Industries added 1.5 sen to 16 sen while Ta Win was flat at 15.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 239.88 points to 11,319.12, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 239.96 points to 10,949.13, the FBM 70 went down 329.41 points to 14,972.96, the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 234.10 points to 12,357.49, and the FBM Ace reduced 111.31 points to 6,984.86.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 5.11 points to 201.68, the Plantation Index lost 73.50 points to 6,715.32 and the Financial Services Index tumbled 445.63 points to 15,143.58. — Bernama