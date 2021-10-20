PUNB offers full moratorium, additional rental discounts to its eligible entrepreneur partners

PUNB chief executive officer Izwan Zainuddin said these are enhancements to the moratorium which previously only involved the principal payment and a 50 per rental discount. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) is offering a full moratorium on the principal and profit rate to its eligible entrepreneur partners as well as additional 20 to 70 per cent discounts on the rental of its business premises from July 1 to December 31, 2021.

Chief executive officer Izwan Zainuddin said these are enhancements to the moratorium which previously only involved the principal payment and a 50 per rental discount.

“All PUNB entrepreneur partners who have received a moratorium for the period of January to June 2021, new entrepreneurs, additional financing recipients and companies that have received financing under the Bumiputera Relief Financing Scheme and Covid-19 Affected Entrepreneur Financing Scheme are automatically eligible for this initiative.

“The moratorium for the January to December 2021 period would benefit nearly 3,300 entrepreneur partner companies involving RM118.51 million,” he said in a statement today.

Izwan said PUNB is taking the proactive move to ensure business continuity and to assist entrepreneurs in their business recovery process as the country prepares to enter the endemic phase.

In addition, the granting of the moratorium and additional rental discount is aimed at providing immediate cash flow relief to entrepreneurs who may be facing temporary financial constraints due to the pandemic, he said.

He added that the additional rental discounts given involve an estimated rent collection of RM6.78 million for the January to December 2021 period covering 246 tenants. — Bernama