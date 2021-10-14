Bursa Malaysia falls further at mid-afternoon

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Bursa Malaysia fell further at mid-afternoon, with its key index declining 0.66 per cent on selling in heavyweight counters led by Sime Darby Plantation and Digi.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) tumbled 10.61 points to 1,589.77 from 1,600.38 at yesterday’s closing.

The bellwether index opened 1.28 points higher at 1,601.66 but finished the morning session at 1,591.54.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 551 to 362, while 435 counters were unchanged, 944 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.83 billion units worth RM1.84 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM8.28, Public Bank dropped two sen to RM4.17 and Petronas Chemicals rose one sen to RM8.76.

Among the actives, Serba Dinamik decreased two sen to 39 sen, Lambo Group shed one sen to 6.5 sen and Sarawak Consolidated eased four sen to 45.5 sen.

Top gainers included Malaysian Pacific Industries which jumped 40 sen to RM44.12, British American Tobacco which gained 34 sen to RM14.38 and Sam Engineering which improved 22 sen to RM22.22.

Of the top losers, Nestle dropped 80 sen to RM133.20, PMB Technology erased 50 sen to RM14.00 and Opcom decreased 25 sen to RM1.42.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was weaker by 48.75 points at 11,693.16 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 53.54 points to 11,334.95.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 44.09 points to 12,786.76, the FBM 70 was 14.10 points firmer at 15,304.21 and the FBM ACE declined 62.57 points to 7,135.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 74.09 points to 15,643.41, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.44 of-a-point to 211.23 and the Plantation Index fell 93.29 points to 7,004.78. — Bernama