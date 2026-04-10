KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reiterated Malaysia’s support for Iran’s right to defend itself against US-Israeli attacks, while declining to weigh in on the domestic backlash against Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s controversial statement.

Several Malaysian political leaders had criticised Vivian, who recently said the republic would not negotiate for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Singapore said it should not have to ask for Tehran’s permission since it has the legal right of transit passage as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“That is Singapore’s view and it’s their affair. Our policy is that we maintain good relations while taking a firm stand,” he told reporters after attending Friday prayers in Cheras here.

“But we can’t discuss Iran’s response without also speaking up against the cruel and barbaric attacks by Israel against Iran, supported by the United States.”

In March, Anwar said he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about Malaysia’s “non-hostile” status and neutral foreign policy to secure an agreement for seven Malaysian-flagged vessels to have safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this month, Putrajaya and Iran’s representative in Malaysia both confirmed that six of the seven ships had successfully navigated the strait and were en route home, specifically to the Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor.

The tanker mentioned in today’s report is the seventh ship. Roughly 38 per cent of Malaysia’s crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government has been under immense pressure to maintain the RM1.99 per litre cap for RON95 petrol, and Anwar, who is also finance minister, has said any prolonged disruption to the “special pass” tankers would force Malaysia to buy more expensive spot-market oil from other regions, potentially straining the national subsidy budget.