KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, has urged city dwellers to join the 2026 Federal Territories Community Aerobics Programme (PSKWP2026) to help manage everyday stress.

Dr Wan Azizah, the Bandar Tun Razak MP, said the free health programme with the slogan Komuniti Aktif, Wilayah Progresif was highly significant and gave people space to relieve stress.

“Alhamdulillah, this is a great initiative, so make the most of it,” she told reporters at the PSKWP2026 launch at Dataran Perumahan Awam Sri Sabah 3B, Bandar Tun Razak, today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh launched the programme, attended by Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud and Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the Federal Territories Department initiative, coordinated by the Federal Territories Sports Council, is open to all and will run weekly throughout the year.

“We want to encourage healthy living, especially for residents in the People’s Housing Projects and public housing, so they don’t need to pay for aerobics classes themselves.

“It’s part of our efforts to address high obesity rates in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan,” she said.

The sessions run simultaneously at 25 public housing sites in Kuala Lumpur, expanding this weekend to 44: 33 in Kuala Lumpur, six in Putrajaya, five in Labuan, supported by partnerships with the Malaysia Fitness Association, residents’ councils, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Putrajaya Corporation, Labuan Corporation and other agencies.

PSKWP2026 is expected to attract a steady turnout and become a key Federal Territories programme for ongoing community wellbeing. — Bernama