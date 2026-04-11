GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — The National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) has collected more than 10,000 materials related to former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, which are currently being catalogued for placement at the Memorial Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to be built at Vision Park in Bertam near here.

Its director-general Zaidin Mohd Noor said the collection was carried out in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and comprises various official records, administrative documents, as well as materials related to the fifth prime minister’s involvement in politics and international relations.

“Officially, we have collected more than 10,000 materials related to Tun Abdullah and they are now in the process of being catalogued. Among the materials collected are official correspondence during his administration, records of his involvement in political parties, as well as documents of official overseas visits, including speeches at the international level such as at the United Nations.

“All materials obtained will be preserved as part of the nation’s historical records, although only a portion will be displayed to the public based on specific themes and periods at the Memorial Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, including leadership aspects such as the Islam Hadhari concept introduced by the former prime minister,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after the “Kayuhan Jejak Seniman: Rumah Kelahiran P. Ramlee” programme, officiated by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib. As a symbolic gesture, Tun Ramli cycled 14.1 kilometres from his official residence, Seri Mutiara on Jalan York, to the birthplace of P. Ramlee.

Previously, the Penang state government approved a parcel of land at Vision Park, Bertam, Kepala Batas for the construction of Memorial Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in honour of the former prime minister’s services and legacy.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was reported as saying that ownership of the land had been finalised and would be handed over to ANM to realise the construction of the gallery proposed by Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Elaborating further, Zaidin said the Memorial Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi project is expected to be implemented under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13), subject to funding approval by the Federal Government.

He said based on experience in building memorials for past national figures, the implementation period typically takes between three and five years, although he did not disclose the construction cost of the memorial.

“We at ANM also welcome contributions of materials related to national figures, including Tun Abdullah, from the public to enrich the archival collection and ensure the memorial content to be developed is more comprehensive and relevant to society and researchers,” he said.

He added that the memorial is expected to become a historical reference centre as well as an educational platform to introduce Tun Abdullah’s contributions and leadership to future generations.

Tun Abdullah, the fifth prime minister, served as the Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas for eight consecutive terms from 1978 to 2013. He passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on April 14, 2025. — Bernama