SEPANG, April 11 — A total of 141 Haj personnel, comprising staff from Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) and the Health Ministry (MOH), departed for Saudi Arabia today to carry out preparations for the 1447H/2026 Haj operations.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Zulkifli Hasan said the personnel form the first batch to make preparations ahead of the arrival of 31,600 prospective pilgrims.

“The first batch of Haj personnel comprises 61 welfare officers and 80 medical personnel. The second batch of 107 personnel will depart on April 15,” he told the media after the send-off ceremony for the first batch of Haj personnel, here, today.

Zulkifli said that this year TH has made very thorough preparations in terms of training, leadership and courses.

“This team, drawn from diverse backgrounds, expertise and experience, forms a strong unit, capable of delivering excellent service to the country’s Haj pilgrims,” he said.

He said that all personnel, who serve as the frontliners, have undergone comprehensive training to enhance their efficiency, knowledge and skills, ensuring that they are fully prepared and well-trained to carry out their responsibilities in serving the country’s Haj pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli stressed that the selected Haj personnel carry a great responsibility, as frontliners, in serving the ‘dhuyufurrahman’, or guests of Allah, throughout the Haj season.

He also prayed that all Haj operations would proceed smoothly, and that both personnel and pilgrims would be protected throughout their time in the Holy Land.

The first flight of Malaysian Haj pilgrims to the Holy Land is scheduled to depart on April 18, while the last flight will be on May 20.

The Day of Wukuf, which marks the peak of the Haj pilgrimage, is expected to fall on May 26.

A total of 100 chartered flights will be used to transport Malaysian Haj pilgrims, involving AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines.

Eight departure stations nationwide will be used for pilgrims’ reporting purposes, namely in Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Alor Setar, Bayan Lepas, Senai, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). — Bernama