KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Police have arrested a man for driving against the flow of traffic while drunk at Kilometre 0.7 of the Sprint Highway in Petaling Jaya here early yesterday morning.

Petaling Jaya district police chief said that the man was arrested by a team from the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division at 2.10 am.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident happened around 1 am when the suspect drove against the flow of traffic before he was stopped at the location.

He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol,” he said in a statement today.

The man has been remanded, and the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) and 45(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, along with Section 323 and 427 of the Penal Code, he added.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or traffic investigating officer, Insp M. Sivam at 017-3290749 of the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 03-79662222. — Bernama