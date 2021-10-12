Bursa Malaysia climbs almost to 1,580 level at midafternoon

Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-morning in cautious trading ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Meeting scheduled for later in the day, January 26, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Bursa Malaysia’s barometer index remained higher at mid-afternoon supported by banking heavyweights.

At 3.20pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was trading just below the 1,580 level, adding 8.87 points to 1,579.69 compared with 1,570.82 at yesterday’s close.

The bellwether index opened 1.52 points better at 1,572.34.

However, market breadth was negative as decliners outnumbered gainers 547 to 485, while 437 counters were unchanged, 802 untraded and six others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.68 billion units worth RM2.33 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank expanded five sen to RM4.16, Maybank rose six sen to RM8.22, CIMB increased eight sen to RM5.08, RHB Bank gained 10 sen to RM5.51, and HLFG climbed 20 sen to RM18.10.

Meanwhile, Sime Darby Bhd advanced three sen to RM2.30 and Genting Malaysia was five sen better at RM5.27.

As for the active counters, Kanger International and Sapura Energy were flat at 6.5 sen and 10.5 sen, respectively, while AYS Ventures improved eight sen to 82.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was higher by 46.97 points at 11,619.25, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 48.53 points to 11,262.50, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 17.04 points to 12,703.33, and the FBM 70 was 7.99 points better at 15,204.02.

However, the FBM ACE declined 68.95 points to 7,137.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 144.62 points to 15,498.08, the Industrial Products and Services Index bagged 0.04 of-a-point to 210.81, and the Plantation Index shed 32.32 points to 7,011.09. — Bernama