KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysian Army soldier, Private Muhammad Amirul Raziq, who died today after being beaten by an Army corporal last month, will be buried in the Felda Sungai Kelamah cemetery in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan.

The Malaysian Army said that Muhammad Amirul, 24, was pronounced dead at 9.40am at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh, Pahang after being in a coma since March 30 and that his remains will be brought back to Gemas after the autopsy is completed.

“The Chief of Army, Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman as well as all Army staff convey their condolences to Muhammad Amirul’s next of kin and express their sadness over the loss.

“The Malaysian Army urges all parties to respect the family’s privacy in this difficult time and to not make any speculations that could disrupt the investigation process,” the Malaysian Army said in a statement today.

Muhammad Amirul, a soldier of the Royal Malay Regiment’s 25th Battalion, lost consciousness and lapsed into a coma after being beaten by a corporal at the battalion camp in Bentong. — Bernama