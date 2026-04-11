TELUK INTAN, April 11 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has assured that housing projects nationwide will be completed on schedule despite facing the ongoing global energy crisis following the West Asia conflict.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said a meeting will be held with stakeholders in the near future to discuss measures to ensure the targets are met.

“We are working with our stakeholders, including the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda), the Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM), and others, to ensure that planned projects can be implemented according to schedule.

“That is why a meeting will be convened soon, and I have instructed the National Housing Department to slightly relax requirements and further facilitate housing projects, especially affordable housing projects,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the Sentuhan Kasih Aidilfitri event at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall here today, in response to concerns among homebuyers worried that their housing projects may be delayed due to the global energy crisis.

Also present were KPKT secretary-general Datuk M Noor Azman Taib and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) chief executive officer Mohd Jamil Idris.

Meanwhile, Nga said low-income groups will continue to enjoy a subsidy of RM20,000 for Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) projects under SPNB.

He said the government remains committed to helping this group own homes by maintaining the payment rate at RM55,000 compared to the actual cost of RM75,000 per unit, with a target of 6,545 RMR units this year. — Bernama