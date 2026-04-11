TELUK INTAN, April 11 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM47.44 million for the implementation of development projects in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency for the year 2026 through the ministry’s Sentuhan Kasih Programme 4.0.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said that the amount includes RM6.87 million for the implementation of 16 public facility infrastructure projects.

“Additionally, the Madani government has allocated RM40.5 million to SMK (Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan) Kampung Bahagia and SK (Sekolah Kebangsaan) Kampung Bahagia, while the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament’s Office contributed RM72,000 to 24 mosques, bringing the total allocation for the Sentuhan Kasih initiative to RM47.44 million,” he said.

Nga said this at a press conference during the Mailis Sentuhan Kasih Aidilfitri at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall here today.

Also present were the KPKT secretary-general Datuk Dr M Noor Azman Taib and Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) chief executive officer Mohd Jamil Idris.

Nga said that the allocation of RM6.87 million under the KPKT covers the development scope of 10 infrastructure and public facility projects by the Local Government Department (JKT), involving an allocation of RM4,240,000.

Meanwhile, an allocation of RM454,400 for the upgrading of the Teluk Intan Fire and Rescue Station; RM300,000 for the initial phase of the Teluk Intan People’s Residency Project (PRR) (total cost RM96 million); and RM100,000 for the maintenance of the sewage treatment plant at the Laksamana Amanjaya Apartment PPR and the Jalan Laksamana Flats.

Also included is an allocation of RM80,000 for the Home Repairs Programme involving four housing units.

Previously, Nga also inspected several projects, including at SMK Kampung Bahagia; the RMR Project in Mukim Durian Sebatang; the Madani Recreational Park in Taman Indah Jaya 2 and Taman Teluk Intan, as well as at the Pangsapuri Laksamana Amanjaya PPR (lifts and facility maintenance).

At the same event, Nga also presented a donation to two recipients of the Home Repairs Programme and symbolically handed over the entire allocation of Sentuhan Kasih 2026 to the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI). — Bernama