LENGGONG, April 11 — The Perak Man skeleton, which was previously kept by the National Heritage Department in Kuala Lumpur, has been re-exhibited to the public at the Lenggong Valley Archaeological Gallery here since July.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that the relocation of the skeleton, which is approximately 11,000 years old, has become one of the main attractions and has helped increase tourist arrivals to the gallery.

“Previously, the remains of the Perak Man were kept by the National Heritage Department to allow for upgrading work to be carried out in this gallery. We were informed that the skeleton of the Perak Man was brought back here (archaeology gallery) on June 26 last year.

“Throughout the period it was there, the skeleton underwent a meticulous conservation process to ensure it remains preserved, particularly in terms of physical integrity and environmental control such as temperature and humidity,” said Shamsul Anuar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lenggong.

He said this after attending the reopening of the Lenggong Valley Archaeological Gallery and the launch of the World Heritage Site Commemorative Coin here yesterday.

Earlier, the opening of the gallery was officiated by the Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. Also present were Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, as well as State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim.

Shamsul Anuar, who is also Lenggong Geopark chairman, said that his team was working to bring back the Perak Woman skeleton, which is around 8,000 years old and is currently stored at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

He said that the skeleton found in 2004 in Gua Teluk Kelawar (Lenggong) proves the significant existence of prehistoric civilisation in the Lenggong Valley.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (5th left) views the ‘Perak Man’ skeleton at the reopening of the Lenggong Valley Archaeological Gallery in Lenggong, Perak, April 10, 2026. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Saarani said that RM5 million has been allocated for upgrading the gallery, which includes hologram technology, interactive displays, and modern visuals aimed at attracting visitors.

He said that the new approach through current technology is in line with the changing times, which demand a more dynamic, effective, and easily understandable method of delivering historical information to visitors of various age groups.

“The increase in visitors to over 51,000 people last year indicates that the efforts being implemented are on the right track and have the potential to continue to grow,” he said.

Touching on the commemorative coins, he said the Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley is one of the six World Heritage Sites in Malaysia selected to be featured in the special edition.

In addition to its collectible value, Saarani said the commemorative coin also serves as an educational medium that conveys messages of history, identity, and national pride to current and future generations.

“In addition to the Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley, this special edition commemorative coin also showcases the uniqueness of five World Heritage Sites in Malaysia, namely the Mulu National Park and Niah Caves (Sarawak), Kinabalu Park (Sabah), George Town (Penang), Melaka, and the Forest Research Institute Malaysia Forest Park Selangor (FRIM FPS).”

“This approach shows that the nation’s heritage can be highlighted in a more creative way and closer to the community,” he added. — Bernama