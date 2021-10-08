Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon as Press Metal continues advance

At 3.11pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.69 points to 1,563.98 from yesterday’s close of 1,561.29. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session higher, with the key index remaining in positive territory on buying support in selected heavyweights, led by Press Metal.

At 3.11pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.69 points to 1,563.98 from yesterday’s close of 1,561.29.

Contributing a substantial 2.609 points to the rise in the Composite Index, Press Metal soared 18 sen to RM6.08 with 5.9 million shares changing hands.

The company reportedly will benefit from expected higher global aluminium prices and a hike in smelting capacity following an expansion in the Samalaju project.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers leading decliners 531 to 455, while 445 counters were unchanged, 838 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.52 billion units worth RM2.22 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.06, IHH bagged two sen to RM6.65, CIMB rose four sen to RM4.90, while Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM4.08 and RM8.68 respectively.

TNB, however, shed two sen to RM9.71.

Of the actives, SC Estate erased four sen to 12.5 sen, Opcom increased six sen to RM1.52, KNM added one sen to 23 sen, while Freight Management advanced 22 sen to RM1.08.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 28.14 points higher at 11,501.36, the FBMT 100 Index gained 29.43 points to 11,160.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index picked up 25.76 points to 12,633.95, the FBM 70 soared 79.95 points to 15,104.8, while the FBM ACE erased 41.6 points to 7,095.5.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 42.39 points to 15,241.73, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.78 points to 209.43 while the Plantation Index slipped 0.76 of-a-point to 6,960.13. — Bernama