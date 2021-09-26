Fama marketing outlets record RM312.51m in sales value

JOHOR BARU, Sept 26 — All Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) marketing outlets recorded a total sales value of RM312.51 million from May 25 until Friday.

Fama said in a statement that through just 54 controlled fresh markets (PST) nationwide, involving 3,776 agriculture entrepreneurs, it recorded a sales value of RM124.02 million.

“For Johor, all Fama state marketing outlets recorded a sales value of RM58.6 million throughout the National Recovery Plan (PPN) phase.

“Six PST in this state alone, comprising 124 agriculture entrepreneurs, also managed to record sales value of RM23.3 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, it added that as of Friday (Sept 24), the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Prihatin programme had benefited a total of 38,026 people in 200 locations nationwide, with a total of 72.97 tonnes of food distributed.

According to the statement, the implementation of the programme in Johor through Fama had benefited 3,480 recipients in 14 locations, thus helping 96 entrepreneurs to market 16.3 tonnes of fruits and vegetables with a total allocation of RM34,650.

It said that the recipients included frontliners at vaccination centres (PPV), roadblocks, residents of areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), welfare bodies and non-governmental organisations.

“At the same time, today (Sept 26), we also contributed two tonnes of vegetables and fruits to 224 individuals comprising tithe recipients and Orang Asli in the Kota Tinggi district,” it said.

The statement also explained that a total of 100 farmers’ markets were operating nationwide in line with the relaxation given by the National Security Council (MKN) from time to time. — Bernama