Malaysia’s August consumer price index still on downward path as pandemic drags on

Malaysia’s August CPI continued to deflate in a sign that the economy has yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― The August consumer price index for Malaysia continued to deflate contracting by 0.2 per cent compared to July in a sign that the economy has yet to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month’s CPI was up by 2 per cent year-on-year but remained on a downward trajectory since March this year when public health authorities imposed strict movement curbs in a bid to contain the outbreak, which had climbed steadily to five digits.

Economists usually look to the CPI, which measures the movement in prices of crucial consumer goods, as indicators for inflation.

The August CPI was released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia this afternoon.

MORE TO COME