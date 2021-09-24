Bursa Malaysia ends lower, in line with regional bourses amid Evergrande uncertainty

A general view inside the RHB Centre stock market in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week lower on lack of buying momentum.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.28 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 1,532.06, from yesterday’s close of 1,539.34.

The index, which opened 3.06 points higher at 1,542.40, moved between 1,525.64 and 1,543.35 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 576 to 418, while 466 counters were unchanged, 852 untraded, and 15 others suspended.

Turnover rose slightly to 4.78 billion units worth RM3.34 billion from Thursday’s 4.74 billion units worth RM3.54 billion.

The weaker performance of the local bourse was also in line with most key regional markets amid the uncertainty surrounding the fate of debt-ridden China property developer Evergrande group.

“We believe investors remained cautious after the global market sell-off off earlier this week,” Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng told Bernama.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 2.06 per cent to 30, 248.81, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.3 per cent to 24,192.16 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index shed 0.41 per cent to 3,061.56.

Back home, Bursa Malaysia heavyweights Petronas Chemicals advanced three sen to RM8.11, IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM6.64 and RM18.64 while Maybank fell five sen to RM8.10.

Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.04 and TNB shed 13 sen to RM9.86.

Of the actives, Kejuruteraan Asastera gained 1.5 sen to 41 sen, Tanco increased 1.5 sen to 26 sen, Fintec was flat at two sen, Pasukhas inched down half-a-sen to six sen, and Dagang Nexchange eased two sen to 81 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 28.82 points to 11,276.01, the FBMT 100 Index was 31.01 points easier at 10,973.52, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 9.50 points to 12,304.03.

The FBM 70 bagged 39.69 points to 15,011.79, while the FBM ACE added 40.68 points to 7,162.22.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.71 of-a-point to 200.56, the Plantation Index went down 51.28 points to 6,295.65, and the Financial Services Index lost 77.92 points to 15,193.44.

The Main Market volume increased to 3.23 billion shares worth RM2.85 billion from yesterday’s 3.16 billion shares worth RM3.07 billion.

Warrants turnover went up to 390.75 million units, valued at RM75.28 million, versus 384.26 million units worth RM61.70 million yesterday.

The volume on the ACE Market eased to 1.15 billion units worth RM403.39 million from 1.18 billion units worth RM405.22 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 527.87 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.33 billion), construction (91.43 million), technology (468.38 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (49.66 million), property (214.08 million), plantation (19.56 million), REITs (7.57 million), closed/fund (54,000), energy (306.82 million), healthcare (77.60 million), telecommunications and media (35.45 million), transportation and logistics (75.12 million) and utilities (23.74 million). — Bernama