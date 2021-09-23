Qatar sees Malaysia as a vital investment and trade partner

Malaysia-Qatar Joint Business Council (MQJBC) Qatar Chapter chairman Muhammed Gohar Muhammed said the cooperation between Qatar and Malaysia has witnessed several fruitful stages of development, visits, conversations, agreements and common views of points, especially between the leaders. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Malaysia is deemed as a vital partner in investment and trade for Qatar and the Qatari market is open and liberal for any Malaysian companies that intended to venture their businesses there, Malaysia-Qatar Joint Business Council (MQJBC) Qatar Chapter chairman Muhammed Gohar Muhammed said.

In a statement today, in conjunction with the inaugural MQJBC meeting recently, he said the cooperation between Qatar and Malaysia has witnessed several fruitful stages of development, visits, conversations, agreements and common views of points, especially between the leaders.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Chapter chairman Datuk Mohamed Razeek Md Hussain said deepening and developing both economic ties is essential for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, to access and explore new opportunities to recover following the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

“We viewed this inaugural meeting as an auspicious and historic one and a welcomed development following the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s visit to Qatar earlier this year and meeting with his Qatari counterpart.

“Malaysia and Qatar can be gateways into Asean and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), respectively,” he said.

The MQJBC was established in late 2019 to serve as a private sector platform to promote and facilitate closer interactions between business communities of both nations and to yield higher levels of positive outcomes on the Malaysia-Qatar trade and investment front.

The business council is established and governed by the memorandum of agreement signed in 2017 between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and Qatar Chamber during the official visit of the Emir of Qatar to Malaysia. — Bernama