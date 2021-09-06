Bursa Malaysia in negative territory at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative with losers edging past gainers 436 to 425, while 408 counters were unchanged, 969 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia has turned negative at mid-morning, succumbing to selling pressure among heavyweight stocks, dealers said.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.53 points to 1,579.66 from last Friday’s close of 1,589.19.

It opened 1.48 points better at 1,590.67.

Market breadth was negative with losers edging past gainers 436 to 425, while 408 counters were unchanged, 969 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.01 billion shares worth RM1.08 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell four sen to RM8.32, Public Bank shed six sen to RM4.07, Petronas Chemicals slipped seven sen to RM8.17, Tenaga Nasional dropped 10 sen to RM10.26, while IHH Healthcare was up seven sen to RM6.40.

Of the actives, Emico gained 8.5 sen to 45.5 sen, KNM perked 1.5 sen to 30 sen, XOX and Avillion edged up half-a-sen each to four sen and 13.5 sen, respectively, while Bina Puri slid half-a-sen to 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 34.78 points to 11,560.20, the FBMT 100 Index was 42.35 points lower at 11,250.64, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 25.43 points to 12,669.32.

The FBM ACE shed 26.89 points to 7,224.89, while the FBM 70 increased 42.42 points to 15,142.67.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 39.44 points to 6,660.25, the Financial Services Index dropped 86.46 points to 15,450.31 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.19 of-a-point to 199.73. — Bernama