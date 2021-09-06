Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.44 points to 1,579.75, from last Friday’s close of 1,589.19. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at mid-afternoon, weighed down by continued selling pressure in heavyweight stocks, led by Public Bank Bhd and Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK), dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.44 points to 1,579.75, from last Friday’s close of 1,589.19.

The index had opened 1.48 points better at 1,590.67.

Public Bank and KLK had dragged the index down by a combined 3.09 points.

Nevertheless, market breadth was positive as gainers surpassed losers 513 to 474, while 419 counters were unchanged, 832 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.97 billion units worth RM1.82 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM8.33, Public Bank shed five sen to RM4.08, Petronas Chemicals fell 11 sen to RM8.13, Tenaga Nasional slipped six sen to RM10.30, while IHH Healthcare was up three sen to RM6.36.

Of the actives, Emico gained nine sen to 46 sen, KNM perked one sen to 29.5 sen and XOX improved half-a-sen sen to four sen, while both Bina Puri and Vortex eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen and 7.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 24.18 points to 11,570.80, the FBMT 100 Index was 27.43 points lower at 11,265.56, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 19.03 points to 12,675.72.

The FBM ACE improved 5.24 points to 7,257.02 and the FBM 70 surged 104.61 points to 15,204.86.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 80.37 points to 6,619.32, the Financial Services Index dropped 77.98 points to 15,458.79, while the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.07 of-a-point to 199.99. — Bernama