FGV aims to improve operations through Palm Oil Mill Integrated System

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — FGV Holdings Bhd via its subsidiary and technology arm, FGV Prodata Systems Sdn Bhd, aims to modernise industrial practices through the implementation of the Palm Oil Mill Integrated System (Pomis).

In a statement today, the group said 66 out of the 67 FGV mills are currently using Pomis, which allows users to monitor palm oil mills — including plants, factories and refineries — via an integrated automated system.

Group divisional director of the plantation sector, Syed Mahdhar Syed Hussain said through Pomis, FGV mills are expected to achieve their rated capacity consistently and systematically, with improved day-to-day operations.

“In line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, technological integration is much needed in the palm oil industry, which is known to be more labour intensive in its operations.

“This integrated system would contribute to a more sustainable practice,” he said.

The company also said that Pomis is expected to reduce dependency on human labour in mill operations by five per cent due to automation.

“This has proven to be beneficial, especially during the pandemic where mill operations are continuously (running) in automatic mode and a minimum number of workers are required to operate.

“The system also reduces fuel fibre consumption by 15 per cent for boilers, contributing to lesser emissions,” FGV said. — Bernama