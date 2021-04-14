Bursa Malaysia reverses gains at midday

At lunch break, the FBM KLCI was 1.9 points easier at 1,595.81, compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,597.71. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Bursa Malaysia reversed its earlier gains to close the morning trading session lower amidst mixed regional performance, with selling mostly seen among the heavyweights, led by Public Bank.

At lunch break, the FBM KLCI was 1.9 points easier at 1,595.81, compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,597.71.

The index, which opened 2.48 points higher at 1,600.19, moved between 1,594.81 and 1,601.37 throughout the session.

Public Bank dragged the composite index down by 1.10 points after falling three sen to RM4.20, with 3.66 million shares changing hands.

Genting was the biggest loser among the 30-index constituents, falling by 1.17 per cent to RM5.07, while Hap Seng was the biggest gainer, rising by 1.04 per cent to RM8.24.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the local bourse might continue to trade sideways on a negative-bias mode, given the lack of fresh catalyst.

“The key index may trade sideways, and should it climb above the 1,600 level, the resistances are pegged along 1,615 and 1,635, while the support level is set at 1,575,” it said.

On the broader market, losers edged past gainers at 489 versus 433, while 862 counters were unchanged, 395 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.49 billion shares worth RM1.56 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and IHH Healthcare slipped one sen each to RM8.31 and RM5.38, respectively, Public Bank eased three sen to RM4.20, while Tenaga lost four sen to RM10.16.

Petronas Chemicals added two sen to RM7.90, CIMB perked three sen to RM4.26, and Top Glove gained four sen to RM5.12.

Among the active counters, Minda slipped one sen to 16.5 sen, Lambo and Dagang Nexchange inched up half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and 82.5 sen, respectively, while Dataprep earned 29.5 sen to RM1.05.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 5.6 points lower at 11,810.16, and the FBMT 100 decreased 9.79 points to 11,458.09.

The FBM Emas Shariah gained 3.39 points to 13,171.41, the FBM 70 picked up 1.37 points to 15,778.54 and the FBM ACE advanced 99.74 points to 9,548.61.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.87 of-a-point to 194.63, the Plantation Index shed 5.69 points to 6,938.33, while the Financial Services Index fell 49.23 points to 15,108.35. — Bernama