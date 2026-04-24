JOHOR BAHRU, April 24 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today rubbished allegations that he had ordered a former officer to keep stolen money in Africa, calling on those behind the claims to produce evidence.

Anwar said he would not entertain baseless allegations made in a social media video as he was busy with other matters.

“How do I entertain such allegations? If I have 1,000 comments (asking about the alleged wrongdoing), do I have to answer every one?" he told reporters during a people’s programme at the Temenggong Ibrahim Teachers Education Campus here today.

“They must bring the evidence, if not this will be a breeding ground for lies and so on,” he added.

The Prime Minister was responding to a widely circulated 49-second social media video in which a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong made several allegations involving Anwar and a former officer, including claims of stolen money being moved to Africa and the officer possessing unexplained wealth worth “billions of ringgit”.

No evidence was provided in the video, though several opposition politicians from PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia have called for an investigation.