PETALING JAYA, April 25 — Malaysian actress, television host and wellness entrepreneur Sarah Lian was in her late 30s and still single when she started to think about fertility preservation treatments such as egg freezing.

“Like many women today, I didn’t prioritise fertility in my 20s… it is not something you think about at that age. But when you start to feel the window slowly closing, it becomes very real.

“I thought, you know what, I’m going to give myself an opportunity so that if and when I meet someone, the possibility of parenthood can still be a reality,” she said during a panel discussion on ‘GenPrime Everlink and The NextGen Journey’ recently, organised by GenPrime Everlink Fertility Centre in conjunction with the launch of its rebranding.

Now in her early 40s and happily married to a film producer, Lian is currently navigating the realities of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), a journey she describes as emotional, uncertain and deeply personal.

“IVF is much more than procedures and outcomes. It is uncharted territory and very scary,” she admits.

There are moments of hope, but also uncertainty. Not every embryo develops, not every pregnancy lasts, and not every journey ends the way patients hope.

Lian describes her own IVF experience as isolating at times until she realised she was not alone.

“I’ve had women reach out to me saying, ‘We’ve seen you at the (fertility) clinic. We’re going through the same thing.’ I found comfort and a sense of community in those connections,” she says.

One thing Lian appreciates about her IVF experience is the approach taken by her doctor and care team, who explored different options with her, not just rushing into cycles.

Along the way, she also gained a new appreciation for Malaysia’s capabilities as an attractive destination for fertility treatment, which she is now actively sharing with friends overseas.

“I always encourage my friends to seek fertility treatment in Malaysia because we have excellent facilities and treatments, and at affordable prices too,” she adds.

Fertility treatment in Malaysia

Generally, infertility is defined as the inability to conceive despite 12 months of regular, unprotected sex. The World Health Organisation estimates that one in six people will experience infertility in their lifetime.

Today, fertility centres offer various options for couples struggling to conceive, including IVF, gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), intrauterine insemination (IUI) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

Procedures like ‘egg freezing’ also enable women to preserve their fertility as their ability to conceive significantly declines with age, while techniques like preimplantation genetic testing ensure better chances of a successful pregnancy in women undergoing fertility treatment.

Fertility awareness in Malaysia is undergoing a noticeable shift driven by changing lifestyles, delayed marriages and evolving career priorities as more individuals and couples begin to take proactive steps towards understanding their reproductive health.

Some fertility centres in this country boast pregnancy rates of close to 80 percent and this is drawing even foreigners to our shores to seek fertility treatments.

In fact, Malaysia has become a top destination in the region for couples seeking fertility treatments due in part to these high success rates and the cost, which foreigners find far more affordable than in their home countries.

GenPrime Everlink Fertility Centre medical director Dr Mathi Arasu said Malaysia is considered a regional hub for many seeking IVF and other fertility treatments.

“I can confidently say that Malaysia is on a par with, if not better than, most top IVF clinics in Europe and other parts of the world.

“From integrated lab services to cross-border clinical networks, Malaysia is increasingly positioning itself as a competitive player in fertility treatment,” he said, adding that about 40 percent of the centre’s patients are international.

Advanced technology

On the success of fertility treatments, Dr Mathi said it is primarily based on the woman’s age, followed by sperm quality and uterine condition.

He said eggs, uterus and sperm are the three fundamental factors that determine the likelihood of successful implantation and pregnancy.

“Technological advancements serve as adjuncts (not replacements) to these three factors, helping to improve success rates.

“These include AI-assisted selection of sperm, eggs and embryos; genetic testing for chromosomal and genetic abnormalities; and emerging techniques aimed at improving egg quality through stem cells, scientific interventions and rejuvenation technologies that are available here in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that the use of these technologies and newer interventions can increase success rates to approximately 70 to 80 percent, compared to 40 to 60 percent without them, although this does not apply to all cases.

Dr Mathi also noted that one of the biggest misconceptions about fertility is that it is mainly a woman’s issue, when in fact it affects men too.

“Women often carry a heavier emotional and physical load due to the nature of treatment and pregnancy.

“Another common misunderstanding is that being healthy automatically means being fertile. Just because you’re healthy does not mean you’re fertile. This is something that often surprises patients, especially those who lead active lifestyles and assume everything is fine,” he said.

Dr Mathi also pointed to the importance of seeking fertility treatment early, saying nearly 40 percent of their patients are aged 40 and above, placing them in the category of advanced maternal age, which can significantly affect fertility outcomes.

“Age is one factor we cannot reverse. The later patients come in, the more limited their options may become,” he added.

Lian also encouraged individuals and couples to seek early consultations.

“Even if you are not ready to have children, going for a check-up gives you clarity and allows you to make an informed decision,” she said.

Women’s reproductive health

Meanwhile, Dr Debbie Teh, a consultant gynaecologist at Hospital Picaso, said getting a comprehensive reproductive health check-up before starting any fertility treatment is crucial for identifying underlying issues, improving success rates and ensuring the safest possible procedure.

She said conditions like endometriosis and fibroids are among the more common causes of infertility in women because they can interfere with the basic requirements needed for conception, namely healthy ovulation, open fallopian tubes and a receptive uterine environment.

“Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus, but when they distort the uterine cavity, they can make implantation more difficult. The embryo may not be able to attach properly, especially if the fibroid affects the inner lining where pregnancy begins.

“In some cases, fibroids can also be located near the fallopian tubes, potentially blocking the pathway where the egg and sperm need to meet. There is also some evidence that substances produced by fibroids may negatively affect the surrounding environment for conception,” she told Bernama via a Zoom interview.

She said the encouraging part is that many women can conceive after treatment, particularly when fibroids that distort the uterine cavity are removed. Once the uterus returns to a more normal structure, the chances of pregnancy can improve significantly.

Dr Teh said access to advanced technology to treat conditions like endometriosis and fibroids, followed by fertility treatments, is the key factor that is drawing more regional patients to Malaysia.

“Malaysia stands out in the region because we are both cost-effective and medically advanced. Whether it’s IVF, surgery or other interventions, patients are often paying a fraction of what they would in countries like Singapore, but still receiving comparable standards of care.

“We perform a significant number of robotic surgeries for conditions like endometriosis and fibroids. These are minimally invasive procedures that allow for faster recovery and better outcomes, and they are widely available in Malaysia,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking at GenPrime Everlink Fertility Centre’s rebranding launch here, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council vice president of healthcare Dr Sharifa Shahreen Syed Sultan Ahmed said Malaysia has built a strong international reputation across a range of medical disciplines, underpinned by clinical expertise, modern infrastructure and consistently high standards of care.

She said this is reflected in the continued growth of the healthcare travel industry, which recorded approximately RM3.34 billion in revenue in 2025, surpassing earlier targets and signalling a strong recovery and sustained demand.

“This growth continues to be anchored by strong regional confidence, particularly from Indonesia, which remains Malaysia’s largest source market, alongside increasing interest from countries such as China and India,” she said. — Bernama