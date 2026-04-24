KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Christian community held a special prayer ceremony today at St John’s Cathedral, Bukit Nanas, in conjunction with the 219th Police Day celebration.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Federal Territory) Hannah Yeoh attended the event, PDRM said in a Facebook post.

Her arrival was welcomed by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Deputy Director (Forensic/Strategic Planning) DCP Datuk Dennis Lim Kwang Keng, who chaired the organising committee, together with his wife Datin Tan Yean Nee.

About 600 serving and retired police personnel joined the annual programme, which was led by Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur His Eminence Julian Leow Beng Kim.

The ceremony sought blessings and protection for PDRM members, with prayers for strength and fortitude in carrying out their duty to safeguard national peace.

Organisers said the programme also aimed to foster unity and harmony among PDRM members of diverse backgrounds, while instilling spiritual values and well‑being.