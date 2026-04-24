IPOH, April 24 — Police arrested a local man suspected of smashing the front passenger window of a Perodua Bezza with a stone after a dispute over car polishing fees on Wednesday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said officers received a report of vehicle damage at the Gerbang Malam night market on April 21.

He said investigations revealed the incident happened at 11.40pm on Tuesday, with footage going viral on Facebook via the “Iesya Toh” account.

“Acting on intelligence, police arrested a 43-year-old local man around 1am on April 22. He has eight previous criminal records,” he said in a statement last night.

Muhammad Najib said the case is under Section 427 of the Penal Code, with the suspect remanded for charging in court today.

He also urged the public to be wary of unsolicited service offers in public areas. — Bernama