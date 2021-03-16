Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning as profit-taking sets in

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 670 to 356, while 400 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and nine others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16— Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning despite positive cues from Wall Street, as profit-taking emerged after the recent rebound.

At 11.10 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.46 of-a-point to 1,621.38.

The index opened 2.88 points higher at 1,623.80 versus yesterday’s close of 1,620.92.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 670 to 356, while 400 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.46 billion units valued at RM2.72 billion.

Among the sectoral indices, only the plantation, construction and healthcare indices remained in positive territory, while the rest were in the red, led by energy, telecommunications and consumer stocks.

Among heavyweights, Axiata and Genting Malaysia lost six sen to RM3.70 and RM3.12 respectively.

HLFG dipped 36 sen to RM17.60 and Public Bank reduced two sen to RM4.30.

TNB gained 14 sen to RM10.80, while MISC and TM added eight sen each to RM6.94 and RM6.15 respectively.

Market debutant Teladan Setia increased 9.5 sen to 57.5 sen, Widad inched up 2.5 sen to 70.5 sen, and Komarkcorp was 2.5 sen better at 37 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 11.36 points to 11,873.45, the FBMT 100 was 5.87 points weaker at 11,555.43, and the FBM Emas Shariah was down 4.33 points to 13,125.30.

The FBM 70 fell 43.50 points to 15,581.03 and the FBM ACE slipped 76.84 points to 10,549.30.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 12.91 points to 15,633.07, the Plantation Index improved 80.43 points to 7,236.32, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.90 of-a-point to 191.54. — Bernama