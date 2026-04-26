KOTA KINABALU, April 26 — Sabah State Railway (JKNS) is developing a cashless payment system for daily commuters, expected to be completed by June this year.

Its director Mohammad Safri Abdul Habi said the initiative is part of the department’s digitalisation efforts, aimed at providing a more convenient and efficient payment method for rail users in the state.

“JKNS has already introduced cashless ticketing through our tourism packages, where tickets are purchased online.

“We are now developing a similar system for daily commuters, and it is expected to be ready by June,” he told Bernama recently.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that train services in Sabah remain a preferred and relevant mode of daily transport, particularly for those seeking a more affordable option.

However, many users believe the current ticketing system should be modernised through cashless payment methods in line with technological advancements, to improve speed and efficiency.

Mohammad Safri said JKNS will implement a trial phase once the system is completed, including a pilot project this year to ensure its effectiveness before full rollout.

He added that the development will also involve the provision of suitable infrastructure.

On fares, he said the current rate is set at five sen per kilometre.

Mohammad Safri said the state government has approved a study to review the existing fare structure, with findings currently being refined before any proposal is submitted to the relevant ministry.

“JKNS is finalising the study. Any recommendation to revise fares will be submitted to the ministry.

“If deemed necessary, the matter will be brought to the Cabinet for approval,” he said.

He added that the final decision on any fare adjustment rests with the state Cabinet, as Sabah’s rail service is considered a social responsibility of the state government.

In a related development, he said JKNS remains committed to improving passenger comfort through ongoing asset and rolling stock transformation programmes.

He said the transformation programme will be implemented continuously, subject to government approval and financial capacity.

Sabah’s rail service currently operates across 15 stations, from Sembulan to Tenom, with one-way fares ranging from 40 sen to RM7.20 for adults and 20 sen to RM3.75 for children.

The stations involved are Sembulan, Tanjung Aru, Putatan, Kinarut, Kawang, Papar, Kimanis, Bongawan, Membakut, Beaufort, Saliwangan Baru, Halogilat, Rayoh, Pangi and Tenom.

Recently, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III, also Minister of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Datuk Ewon Benedick said the fare review study has reached 90 per cent completion.

A feasibility study for the Putatan-KKIP-Sepanggar route is expected to take 12 months and forms part of long-term plans to expand the state’s rail network.

The ministry will also begin a Sabah Sustainable Transport Master Plan study this year, with JKNS involved in both the steering and technical committees. — Bernama