KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The appointment of former High Court Judge Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman to lead the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) can strengthen the people’s confidence in the institution, said senior political adviser to the Prime Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

Commenting on the matter, Tengku Zafrul said Abdul Halim’s background as a former judge added value to efforts to strengthen the integrity of MACC.

“I welcome this appointment. He is a former judge and this will strengthen the people’s confidence in MACC,” he told Bernama after attending a programme with the community at Kompleks Muhibbah here, today.

According to him, the most important thing is to ensure that MACC continues to be seen as independent, professional and with integrity.

He said the appointment of individuals with integrity would help increase the public’s confidence in efforts to combat corruption.

“For the people and for me, what is important is that if we look at MACC, it must continue to be seen as independent, professional and with integrity and I believe in the new leadership. He will be seen positively by the people,” he said.

His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia approved the appointment of Abdul Halim as the new MACC chief commissioner effective May 13 to replace Tan Sri Azam Baki who will end his service on May 12. — Bernama