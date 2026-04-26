KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Outgoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he intends to remain physically active after stepping down next month, while brushing aside talk of a political future.

Azam, whose contract ends on May 12, said he has yet to outline firm post-office plans but expects to keep up with regular exercise, The Star reported today.

“I remain in good health and will continue to stay active through activities such as jogging and cycling,” he was quoted telling reporters after attending an event in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

He also dismissed speculation linking him to politics, stressing that his career has always been rooted in public service.

“I am a public servant. My duty has always been to serve the rakyat,” he added.

Azam at the same time called on MACC officers to remain united and fully support the incoming leadership as the agency transitions to a new chief commissioner.

He also expressed appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim for the confidence shown in him throughout his tenure, which included multiple contract extensions since he first took office in March 2020.

Azam said he hopes MACC personnel will put aside internal differences and continue strengthening the institution, adding that he believes the agency’s performance and integrity will be sustained under new leadership.