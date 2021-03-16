Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 778 to 381, while 372 counters were unchanged, 684 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon, dragged down by losses in the energy, logistics and telecommunication sectors.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.06 points to 1,618.86.

The index opened 2.88 points higher at 1,623.80 versus Monday’s close of 1,620.92.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 778 to 381, while 372 counters were unchanged, 684 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 7.88 billion units valued at RM3.88 billion.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Dagangan lost 52 sen to RM20.14, Hartalega dropped 15 sen to RM9.68, HLFG was 38 sen weaker at RM17.58, Public Bank declined two sen to RM4.30, and Nestle down RM1.60 to RM135.50.

Maxis and Axiata depreciated three sen to RM3.73 and RM4.60, respectively.

TNB gained 12 sen to RM10.78, while MISC added five sen each to RM6.91.

Market debutant Teladan Setia increased 8.5 sen to 56.5 sen, Widad inched up 2.5 sen to 70.5 sen, and Komarkcorp was half-a-sen better at 35 sen.

Dagang Nexchange was flat at 97.5 sen and BCM was 6.5 sen lower at 24.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 22.81 points to 11,862.00, the FBMT 100 was 16.01 points weaker at 11,545.29, and the FBM Emas Shariah eased 8.44 points to 13,121.19.

The FBM 70 fell 26.62 points to 15,597.91 and the FBM ACE slipped 25.42 points to 10,600.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 43.49 points to 15,602.49, the Plantation Index firmed 58.15 points to 7,214.04, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.84 of-a-point to 191.60. — Bernama