Bursa Malaysia ends in negative territory

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended the first day trading in March in the negative territory with the key index falling by 0.67 per cent, weighed down by selling in glove stocks.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 10.61 points to 1,567.14 from 1,577.75 at Friday’s closing.

The key index opened 0.95 of-a-point higher at 1,578.70 and moved between 1,563.18 and 1,584.46 throughout the day.

Market breadth was also negative with losers outpacing gainers 733 to 503, while 391 counters were unchanged, 516 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 10.69 billion units worth RM6.10 billion from Friday’s 9.81 billion units worth RM7.0 billion.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI constituents, Top Glove trimmed 34 sen to RM4.90, Hartalega shed 62 sen to RM9.38, and Supermax slipped 48 sen to RM4.36.

Meanwhile, Maybank added three sen to RM8.06, Public Bank gained four sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals advanced eight sen to RM7.51, TNB jumped 22 sen to RM10.32, and IHH Healthcare rose 21 sen to RM5.29.

The trading in the shares of AMMB Holdings was suspended for two days from today after the banking group agreed to pay RM2.83 billion to the Malaysian government as settlement on all outstanding claims and actions in relation to its involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd corruption scandal.

AMMB Holdings also announced a lower net profit for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2021 at RM263.83 million from RM382.15 million registered in the same quarter a year ago, while revenue slipped by 2.2 per cent year-on-year to RM2.09 billion.

Of the actives, GFM Services surged 20 sen to 40.5 sen, Bumi Armada increased three sen to 42.5 sen, Industronics soared 18.5 sen to 66.5 sen, and Anzo Holdings declined 1.5 sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index retreated 51.96 points to 11,562.21, the FBMT 100 Index erased 53.71 points to 11,248.29, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 90.35 points lower at 12,888.8.

The FBM 70 expanded 12.16 points to 15,473.33 and the FBM ACE lost 168.15 points to 10,705.37.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.22 points to 184.12, the Plantation Index declined 24.94 points to 7,152.19, and the Financial Services Index dipped 42.69 points to 14,959.65.

The Main Market volume eased to 6.74 billion shares worth RM5.0 billion from last Friday’s 6.84 billion shares worth RM6.29 billion.

Warrants turnover was marginally higher at 473.98 million units valued at RM79.35 million from 463.36 million units valued at RM93.09 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 3.47 billion shares worth RM1.0 billion from 2.49 billion shares worth RM616.87 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.38 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.85 billion), construction (233.82 million), technology (1.20 billion), SPAC (nil), financial services (119.19 million), property (412.94 million), plantations (47.98 million), REITs (7.33 million), closed/fund (35,000), energy (1.04 billion), healthcare (156.06 million), telecommunications and media (102.53 million), transportation and logistics (85.28 million), and utilities (107.98 million). — Bernama