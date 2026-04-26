KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 25th Asean-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei from April 27 to 28, where leaders will review progress and chart the future direction of the Asean–EU strategic partnership.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said the biennial gathering will also provide an opportunity for Asean and the European Union (EU) to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, as well as discuss preparations for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Asean–EU relations in 2027.

“The meeting is expected to adopt the Joint Ministerial Statement of the 25th Asean-EU Ministerial Meeting.

“The statement is expected to reaffirm Asean Centrality, commit to deepening Asean-EU cooperation across the three pillars of the Asean Community in line with the Asean Community Vision 2045, and reflect shared views on key regional and global developments,” the statement read.

On the sidelines of the 25th AEMM, Mohamad is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Asean and EU member states to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He will be accompanied by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry. — Bernama