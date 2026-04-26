KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) foiled an attempt to smuggle Indonesian migrants using layered travel routes and fake entry stamps, following a special operation early yesterday.

Its director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said 11 individuals, including a suspected ‘transporter’, were detained in the operation carried out by officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) units at JIM headquarters, Putrajaya.

The operation was conducted at two locations — Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal (TBG) and Southern Integrated Transport Terminal (TBS) — following intelligence on the arrival of a group of Indonesian nationals in the Klang Valley from Kelantan via express bus.

“At TBG, two men and two women were detained, along with a male ‘transporter’ believed to be managing the group’s movement and logistics in Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said at TBS, three men and three women, also Indonesian nationals, were detained for suspected links to the same syndicate.

A Mazda CX-5 used by the ‘transporter’ to transport the migrants was also seized.

Preliminary investigations found the syndicate had shifted from using sea routes in Selangor waters to a more complex method involving layered air and land routes to evade detection.

“They avoid direct flights to Malaysia as many migrants involved are believed to have been blacklisted from entering the country.

“One identified route involves travel from Indonesia to Singapore as a transit point, before flying to Hat Yai, Thailand. Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is also believed to have been used as a transit hub before heading to Hat Yai,” he said.

Upon arrival in Hat Yai, migrants are placed in safe houses before being smuggled into Kelantan through illegal routes along the Thailand-Bukit Bunga border in Tanah Merah.

“After entering Bukit Bunga, they are transported to the capital city using different express bus services on the same night.

“The syndicate, believed to be led by a mastermind in Indonesia, operates through intermediary agents based in Hat Yai, each assigned specific roles,” he said.

These include managing arrivals, providing transit accommodation and falsifying passport entry stamps to mislead authorities.

“The network operates in layers, with clear division of roles to limit information flow and make detection more difficult,” he added.

Zakaria said the migrants, aged between 27 and 60, are believed to have paid between RM3,500 and RM4,000 each to enter Malaysia illegally.

JIM also suspects local involvement in assisting the syndicate, including arranging bus tickets and coordinating logistics. Efforts to trace those involved are ongoing.

“All detainees have been placed at an Immigration Depot for further investigation under ATIPSOM (Act 670) and the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155),” he said.

He stressed that JIM remains committed to combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking, and urged the public to report any suspicious activities.

“Members of the public must not harbour or assist those violating immigration laws, as firm action will be taken without compromise.

“Information can be channelled to the ATIPSOM & AMLA Division at 03-8880 1471 or via email at [email protected],” he added. — Bernama