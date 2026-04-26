MECCA, April 26 — Two Malaysian Haj pilgrims receiving treatment at hospitals in Medina and Mecca are in stable condition after being admitted for heart complications and shortness of breath.

Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation Mohd Hisham Harun said the 72-year-old male pilgrim was admitted to a hospital in Mecca, while the 65-year-old female pilgrim received treatment at a hospital in Medina.

“However, the female pilgrim in Medina has since been discharged,” he told reporters here today, adding that hot weather and fatigue could have contributed to the two cases.

He also advised Malaysian pilgrims to drink sufficient water, get adequate rest and take care of their health and safety.

The 1447H/2026 Haj operation officially began on April 18, with 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims departing in stages for Medina and Mecca on 100 special chartered flights operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines and Saudia Airlines. — Bernama