SHAH ALAM, April 26 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has placed a local man suspected of being involved in the azan petition issue in Ampang on the Special Circular List to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the measure was taken following police reports lodged by residents and members of a surau committee in the area regarding a petition raised in the housing estate.

“So far, the suspect has yet to be arrested, but he has been placed on the Special Circular List to ensure he does not leave Malaysia. Efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend him.

“Once listed under this Special Circular List, individuals will face difficulties leaving the country, as their names are registered at airports. If detected, they will be arrested,” he said at a press conference after attending the Run With Royalty PDRM Selangor 2026 at Elmina Lakeside Mall here today.

Earlier, Shazeli accompanied the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who officiated the flag-off ceremony involving about 8,000 participants.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act after preliminary investigations found elements of an offence committed by the suspect.

He said that so far, police have recorded statements from several individuals, including representatives of the local community affected by the issue, to help complete the investigation papers.

He added that an individual from a councillor’s office has also come forward to provide a statement, enabling authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation from multiple angles.

“We have yet to locate the suspect and will call him in to assist in the investigation as soon as possible. If members of the public know his whereabouts, please contact the Ampang district police headquarters so that we can complete the investigation.

“At this stage, the investigation is still ongoing. We are examining the motive behind the case. Therefore, we ask for space to carry out a transparent and fair investigation for all parties,” he said.

In this regard, Shazeli advised the public to avoid committing offences under the Sedition Act, including exercising restraint when expressing emotions in any actions or written communication.

Last Friday, a surau committee in Ampang lodged a report at the Pandan Indah police station against an individual who allegedly objected to the sounding of the azan (call to prayer), congregational prayers at the premises and the use of the surau’s outdoor space. — Bernama