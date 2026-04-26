KOTA BHARU, April 26 — A motorcycle convoy in Kelantan held without the approval of the police was proclaimed a success by the organising assemblyman after its participants used lorong tikus (side streets) to evade the blockades.

Melor assemblyman Wan Rohimi Wan Daud, who organised the ‘Konvoi Motosikal dan Lepak Anak Muda Bersama YB YB’, said the programme still proceeded and attracted about 3,000 motorcyclists despite delays caused by police checks, the New Straits Times reported.

“We had to shorten the programme because we were delayed by the roadblocks. I saw no fewer than seven roadblocks, but they were all outsmarted by us.

“When I found out there were many police roadblocks, we used side streets. Serves them right,” he was quoted as saying during the programme yesterday.

Wan Rohimi said he was satisfied with the turnout and planned to organise a larger-scale version of the programme in future.

The convoy reportedly did not enter the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport grounds, instead passed in front of the building towards Pantai Sabak as authorities were stationed at the entrance.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had previously directed the Road Transport Department to work with police to inspect motorcycles, including those ridden by assemblymen, to prevent entry into the airport.

Loke described the convoy initiative involving several Kelantan assemblymen as highly irresponsible.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that police did not receive any application from organisers for the programme and said roadblocks were mounted around Kota Bharu leading to the airport.