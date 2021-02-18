Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.04 of-a-point to 1,595.33 from 1,595.29 at yesterday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning on lack of catalysts, as it lost some earlier gains to profit taking activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.04 of-a-point to 1,595.33 from 1,595.29 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 672 to 388, while 369 counters were unchanged, 748 untraded and 10 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.88 billion units worth RM2.19 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased eight sen to RM8.01, PChem receded four sen to RM7.49 and Top Glove trimmed five sen to RM6.14.

Meanwhile, Public Bank gained one sen to RM4.20 and Tenaga improved nine sen to RM9.95.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange improved five sen to 60 sen while Alam Maritim and Sapura Energy added half-a-sen each to 10 sen and 15.5 sen, respectively.

Velesto Energy rose one sen each to 17.5 sen and Dataprep increased 19.5 sen to 82.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 5.02 points to 11,678.33 and the FBMT 100 Index decreased 2.78 points to 11,366.63, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 12.99 points higher at 13,131.24.

The FBM 70 fell 15.6 points to 15,314.47 and the FBM ACE dipped 92.48 points to 11,174.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index retreated 64.21 points to 15,031.47, the Industrial Products and Services Index declined 1.12 points to 181.46, while the Plantation Index bagged 39.88 points to 7,149.58. — Bernama