Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― Bursa Malaysia was on an uptrend at mid-morning, breaching the 1,600-level, with buying particularly in the small and mid-capitalisation counters.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.87 points to 1,609.94 from 1,608.07 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 561 to 422, while 417 counters were unchanged, 761 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.28 billion units worth RM1.91 billion.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Small Cap Index rose 142.74 points to 16,335.74, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia MidS Cap Index increased 199.71 points to 19,804.56, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia MidS Cap Syariah added 215.21 points to 20,036.36.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM8.15, Public Bank improved two sen to RM4.23, PChem gained nine sen to RM7.65, while Tenaga decreased 12 sen to RM10.06, and Top Glove was down one sen at RM6.16.

Of the actives, DGB Asia rose five sen to 14.5 sen, ARB Bhd improved four sen to 37.5 sen, while Dagang Nexchange receded two sen to 51.5 sen, and Techna-X inched down half-a-sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 33.91 points to 11,770.78, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 27.77 points to 11,468.88, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 26.33 points to 13,236.53.

The FBM 70 increased 93.34 points to 15,445.19 and the FBM ACE was 52.14 points better at 11,283.38.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index picked up 53.27 points to 15,169.22, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.95 points to 183.76, while the Plantation Index eased 14.21 points to 7,181.69. ― Bernama