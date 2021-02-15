Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Earlier today, BNM conducted three conventional money market tenders and three Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tenders.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The liquidity in the conventional system reduced to RM38.61 billion from RM41.08 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it eased to RM13.91 billion from RM19.67 billion.

Earlier today, BNM conducted three conventional money market tenders and three Islamic range maturity auction (iRMA) Qard tenders.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy back agreement, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

The central bank also revised the conventional overnight tender from RM36.1 billion to RM38.6 billion.

At 4 pm, the central bank called for a RM38.6 billion conventional money market tender and a RM13.9 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent, and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama