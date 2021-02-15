Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 663 to 340, while 412 counters were unchanged, 746 untraded and 11 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Bursa Malaysia remained on an uptrend at mid-morning, with buying particularly in the small and mid-capitalisation counters.

At 11.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 10.73 points to 1,610.15 from 1,599.42 at last Friday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 663 to 340, while 412 counters were unchanged, 746 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.28 billion units worth RM1.91 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added eight sen each to RM8.06, MISC improved 18 sen to RM6.44, PChem gained 10 sen to RM7.60, Tenaga increased 12 sen to RM10.18, and TM was up 14 sen at RM6.74.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange jumped nine sen to 52 sen, DGB Asia rose two sen to 10 sen, Techna-X gained 2.5 sen to 16 sen and Luster Industries inched up half-a-sen to 23 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 78.35 points to 11,740.17, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 71.78 points to 11,451.82, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 95.23 points to 13,215.48.

The FBM 70 increased 78.72 points to 15,350.37 and the FBM ACE was 165.4 points better at 11,048.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index picked up 63.51 points to 15,101.98, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.82 points to 182.39 and the Plantation Index advanced 28.28 points to 7,173.97. — Bernama