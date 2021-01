The cuts will affect one in three jobs in Germany, the Frankfurt-based lender said in a statement. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Jan 28 — Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank said today it will cut 10,000 jobs and close 340 branches by 2024 as it grapples with a switch to online banking and cashless payment options.

“As part of a wide-ranging digitalisation, the bank will substantially reduce its branch network from the current level of 790 to 450,” it added. — APF