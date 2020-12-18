Lazada Malaysia in record-breaking performance during 12.12 Grand Sale

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Lazada Malaysia has achieved yet another record-breaking performance during its 12.12 Grand Year-End Sale, exceeding its previous year’s whole-day sales in just under 12 hours.

Its chief executive officer Leo Chow said shoppers purchased nearly 100 per cent more from toys and games, sports and outdoors, and mobiles and tablets categories than last year as Malaysians got ready for the season of giving and their New Year’s resolutions.

“In these tough economic times, we aimed to give back to our local community of shoppers, brands and sellers through the recent 12.12 sale.

“We are glad to have helped shoppers save and stretch their ringgit, while enabling our merchants to bounce back via the digital economy’s continuous uptrend in growth,” he said in a statement today.

The year-end sale is also an indicator of a successful digital migration for businesses in Malaysia.

According to Chow, nearly 80 per cent more local LazMall brands and SME (small and medium enterprises) sellers participated in Lazada Malaysia’s 12.12 this year, whereas the number of local merchants, for both brands and sellers, that generated online sales also increased by over 80 per cent year-on-year.

“It shows that not only are more brands and sellers coming onboard our eCommerce platform, but also that businesses have been better leveraging our eCommerce solutions to achieve sales online, such as via our Sponsored Search and Sponsored Affiliate tools.

“Our commitment goes beyond just digital adoption, but also to support the end-to-end digital transformation of entrepreneurs from customer engagement to conversion,” stated Chow.

The top-performing local sellers using the Sponsored Search tool during Lazada Malaysia’s 12.12 sale saw up to RM1,000 return on investment (ROI) for every RM1 spent, while the Sponsored Affiliate function directly contributed to 100 per cent of the sales for over 600 sellers.

Among other tools offered within Lazada’s slew of eCommerce solutions during the recent 12.12 included livestreaming and the in-app LazGames — its two pioneering Shoppertainment features.

“The success of Lazada 12.12 Grand-Year End Sale in Malaysia is attributed to the increasingly digital local population, where online shopping has become a pervasive cultural phenomenon that’s entrenched in the daily lifestyle of the country’s new normal,” said Chow.

The growing trust amongst Malaysian consumers towards eCommerce is further evidenced by a 40 per cent year-on-year average increase in the value of top-ups in their Lazada Wallet.

With Malaysians becoming more confident of adopting digital payment solutions for their online shopping and daily lifestyle, the growth momentum of eCommerce in 2021 is expected to continue. — Bernama